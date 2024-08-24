NAIA 3 air conditioning now fixed, says MIAA

Temperatures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 have returned to “comfortable” levels following repairs of its air conditioning system, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced Saturday.

The repairs to the malfunctioning chillers were completed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the MIAA.

MIAA spokesperson Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo reported that several areas of Terminal 3 are now at the ideal airport terminal temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, while other areas are at 24 degrees Celsius, which is considered “comfortable.”

The NAIA Terminal 3 engineering team confirmed that all chillers were operating as intended, with a further decrease in temperature expected in the coming hours.

Atty. Bendijo added that on Friday, the MIAA temporarily shut down chillers 1, 2, and 4 as a preventive measure due to excessive operating temperatures. The cooling system is being closely monitored to maintain stable temperatures.