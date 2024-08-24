MBC hails Negros legislator’s appointment as new TESDA head

The Makati Business Club (MBC) congratulates Negros Occidental 3rd District Congressman Jose Francisco “Kiko” Bantug Bentinez on his appointment as Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

As a member of the House of Representatives, Congressman Benitez has been a strong advocate for education and skills development.

Benitez’s extensive experience in the education sector including his roles as the former president of the Philippine Women’s University and Commissioner at the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom2), positions him well to steer TESDA in its mission to provide quality technical-vocational education and training (TVET).

He has been a valuable partner of MBC in advancing sustainability initiatives through the Circular Economy Act and other legislation.

AMDev Program

While the Club said it regrets Benitez’s departure from this vital role, it is “confident that his expertise will be instrumental in propelling forward the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development (AMDev) Program, a key MBC initiative supported by USAID and the Unilab Foundation.”

In the recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that advanced learning systems and technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will be offered to all TVET Regional Centers.

“This significant step demonstrates the administration’s commitment to equipping the Filipino workforce with in-demand skills,” said MBC executive director Roberto F. Batungbacal.

World-class workforce

“We are optimistic that under Director General Benitez’s leadership, TESDA can successfully upskill the Filipino workforce and prepare them for high-value jobs. MBC looks forward to working with TESDA and supporting Director General Benitez as he leads the agency in its mission to develop a world-class Filipino workforce,” Batungbacal added.

Benitez was appointed by President Marcos as the new TESDA director general following the resignation of Suharto Mangudadatu.

Doctorate in Philosophy

With a doctorate in Philosophy, Benitez is known for championing legislation that promotes new development paradigms balancing social equity, economic growth, and ecological sustainability.

His advocacy for digital transformation, education reform, and technological innovation will be crucial in steering TESDA’s programs to meet the demands of the evolving job market and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Benitez is also expected to continue the administration’s commitment to upholding its vision of TESDA as a key player in nation-building by providing high-quality education and training to Filipino workers, particularly those in the most disadvantaged sectors of society.