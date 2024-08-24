Marcial reverts to ‘pro’ mode

Although he will be devoting his time to his budding professional career, Eumir Marcial is not turning his back in fighting for the country once again.

“I am not closing my doors in wanting to achieve my ultimate dream, which is to win an Olympic gold medal,” Marcial said in a social media post.

“But I think I’m making the right decision to pour my focus into my professional career, and in continuing to bring honor to our country. I guess I will see you guys back in the ring on December,” added the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist.

Marcial could not fulfill his dream in the recent Paris Olympics after getting eliminated in his very first fight, bowing to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in their light-heavyweight encounter.

He was a part of the touted five-man boxing squad that was sent to Paris alongside Tokyo silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan.

Petecio and Villegas brought home bronzes while Paalam got ousted in the quarterfinal round on a controversial decision and Bacyadan was outclassed in her first match.

Now that the next Olympics won’t take place until 2028 in Los Angeles, Marcial will concentrate on building up his record as he attempts to secure a slot at the world middleweight title.

A holder of a 5-0 win-loss record, Marcial fights under the MP Promotions banner.

Sean Gibbons, who heads the Manny Pacquiao-owned promotional outfit, had relented into giving Marcial the chance to represent the Philippines, stressing it didn’t feel right to block his Olympic dreams.

A native of Zamboanga, Marcial will be in for a rough campaign in the pros given the talent that abound in the always-stacked weight class.

But armed with a pair of heavy hands and being a lefty, Marcial could give the big guns a run for their money.