Mandaue Mayor slams ‘harsh’ verdict

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes insisted yesterday as “too harsh” the one year suspension slapped on him by the Ombudsman-Manila.

The case stemmed from the designation of Camilo Basaca Jr. as officer in charge of the City Social Welfare Services Office (OIC-CSWSO) in 2022 with lack of qualifications.

The complainants, Sereno Gabayan Monsanto, Rosimay Cali Caling and Annabel dela Cerna Andebor, argued that Cortes violated Section 483 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code.

In an interview, Cortes said he already anticipated the Office of the Ombudsman’s suspension order and was ready for it.

He did not expect that the suspension would last for one year since it was not a corruption case. Describing the Ombudsman order as excessive.

Cortes reiterated the designation of the OIC- CSWSO was temporary as it was necessary due to the retirement of the permanent Social Welfare Officer.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told media that they are set to file motion for reconsideration this week.

Calipayan disclosed that there was precedent case during the time of former Mandaue City Luis Gabrielle Quisumbing were he designated Jessie Perez as OIC- CSWSO but the case was dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Cortes has yet to receive an implementing order for the suspension as he insisted it is not a corruption case and not involving public funds.