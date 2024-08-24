LTO: breathalyzer purchase under review

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, announced on Saturday that he has ordered a thorough investigation into the purchase of 756 breath analyzers in 2015 and 2017.

”Our first objective is really to fix the purchased breath analyzers because what is important right now is to re-distribute them to our personnel on the ground for the strict implementation of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013,” Mendoza said.

LTO discovered in an inventory that only 288 of the 756 breath analyzers the agency purchased could be repaired.

Mendoza noted that the first batch of 150 units in 2015 was bought at P68,000 each, while the second batch of over 600 units was purchased at P38,000 each.

“The second is to review what happened in the past to determine if there were lapses and who could be held liable for that,” he added.

Mendoza also mentioned that they are analyzing whether it would be more practical to buy new breath analyzers rather than repair and recalibrate the existing ones.

He assured that if the LTO decides to purchase new breath analyzers, the procurement process will be transparent.

“Titiyakin natinn na makulkuha natin ito sa pinakamurang halaga but still under the specifications at makakatiyak tayo ng magandang quality ng mga breath analyzers,” Mendoza said.