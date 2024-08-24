Jools Lebron’s ‘demure’ trend takes social media by storm

Recent social media posts have been awash with the phrases “very demure, very mindful,” which several artists and social media personalities have used in their TikTok content.

But what is it really all about?

The “very demure, very mindful” trend was popularized by Chicago-based beauty influencer Jools Lebron. It began with her video emphasizing the importance of being modest and presentable in one’s appearance at work.

This was followed by other video content in which the beauty influencer used the phrase in different contexts, such as ordering room service and dressing demurely for a flight. Her trendy phrase was also featured in several advertisements, including ones for Netflix’s Ugly Betty and Verizon.

In a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on 20 August, with guest host RuPaul, Lebron shared that the trauma of working a retail job led her to embrace a demure persona online. The beauty influencer also expressed that her “demurity” is her purity.

“I feel like demure is a mindset,” Lebron jokingly said. “I used to be crazy, out of control and then I found some demurity, and along with that came success.”

Among the celebrities who participated in the demure video trend, Lebron said that the most surprising one for her was American singer Jennifer Lopez, who referenced the trend during her controversial Vogue interview about her go-to order at the Bodega.

“It’s because she finally revealed what the Orange drink from The Block was,” the influencer said.

Other well-known artists, such as the cast of Emily in Paris and Icelandic singer Laufey, have also joined the trend. In the Philippines, notable personalities like Andrea Brillantes, Bea Borres, Danica Ontengco, and Yskaela Fujimoto participated in the trend during Mona Alawi’s birthday dinner. Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon, actress Nadine Lustre and her makeup artist, Jelly Eugenio, also joined in the adorable trend.