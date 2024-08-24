Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly knife attack at Solingen festival

Solingen, Germany — On Saturday, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a knife attack that left three people dead and eight others injured at a festival in Solingen, Germany. According to the group's Amaq news site, the attacker was a "soldier of the Islamic State" who carried out the assault as "revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere." The attack occurred during the "Festival of Diversity," which was celebrating the city's 650th anniversary. Authorities have confirmed that the victims were targeted deliberately, with the attacker aiming for their throats.

Police conducted raids on a local asylum seekers' home and special forces joined the search for the suspect, who remains unidentified. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of knowing about the attack but was not the assailant. The authorities have not yet determined a clear motive, although terrorism is a possibility. Special police units are investigating the scene, and several knives have been found, though it is unclear if they were used in the attack.

The victims included two men, aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman. Four of the wounded are in serious condition. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and other officials visited Solingen, expressing solidarity with the city and condemning the attack. Faeser stressed the importance of remaining united and not allowing such violence to divide society.

The festival, which featured music, cabaret, and acrobatics, was abruptly canceled after the attack. Thousands of attendees had gathered in front of a stage when the knifeman struck. The atmosphere at the scene turned "ghostly" as people left in shock, according to reports. The city's mayor, Tim Kurzbach, and other officials have pledged to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.

The attack has heightened concerns about knife violence in Germany. Recent months have seen several similar incidents, prompting discussions about stricter weapons laws. Faeser has proposed limiting public knife blade lengths to 6 centimeters to address the rising trend of knife crimes.

(Sources: Daniel Niemann and Stephanie Liechtenstein, AP)