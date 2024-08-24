Half-price holiday packages for Filipinos

Holiday Factory is offering Filipino travelers a chance to experience amazing holidays at half the market rate with top-notch service. This means travelers can now get more for less.

“To celebrate the launch as the first tour operator, Holiday Factory is hosting a Mega Giveaway of 100 holiday packages to 100 lucky Filipinos. Everyone can participate for free by registering on www.holidayfactory.ph,” Sandra Daemmrich, general manager at Holiday Factory said.

This award-winning, online tour operator carries out bulk purchasing of flight tickets, hotel room nights and other services, allowing them to pass on significant savings to their customers, ensuring they receive the best possible deal.

“Research on the Philippines market indicates that more than 1/3 of the population is seeking affordable holidays but is underserved due to the lack of real tour operators. That’s why Holiday Factory is entering the market as the first real package tour operator,” says Hakan Bakar, Holiday Factory business development director for international markets. “With us, holiday packages are now affordable for everyone.”