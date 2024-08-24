Gov’t, business inks MoU addressing housing program

The government has forged a partnership with the business community to encourage its participation in the national program aiming to address the country’s housing backlogs.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Thursday between Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Consul Enunina Mangio, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. and Employers Confederation of the Philippines chairman Edgardo Lacson.

Private sector participation

The MoU seeks to boost the participation of the private sector in building socialized housing units, thereby promoting equitable access to affordable and decent housing, especially for low-income families and underprivileged sectors.

This is in line with Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH), the flagship program of the government under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The 4PH program aims to address the housing needs of over 6 million families in the Philippines by 2028.

Under the agreement, subject to their respective mandates, availability of funds, other resources and the limitations set forth under applicable laws, rules and regulations, the parties agreed to cooperate on the key initiatives.

Roadshows through PCCI local chambers

These initiatives involve the conduct of roadshows through PCCI local chambers, international networking, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, business sector recommendations, and other related activities as may be mutually considered.

“Utilizing the extensive network of PCCI local chambers while DHSUD intends to conduct roadshows to present the 4PH program in different provinces. This approach not only promotes the program but also allows local chambers to generate more income through sponsorships,” the MoU states.

Recognizing PCCI’s international connections, the MoU said PCCI can assist in identifying potential international funders who may contribute to the success of the 4PH program.

Through the PCCI’s CSR Committee, a partnership can be established for the post-takeout sustainability of the housing projects under the 4PH program.

Inputs and suggestions from the private sector to enhance and refine the 4PH program is also imperative, it added.