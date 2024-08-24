Go says healthcare services should reach all Filipinos

During outreach activities in Calbiga and Villareal, Samar, on 20 August, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need for more accessible and affordable health services, especially in remote areas.

"As we face health challenges, it is crucial that we strengthen our healthcare system. We must ensure that our services reach even the most far-flung areas, providing care to those who need it most," Go stated.

A total of 2,357 residents received clothes and sports equipment during the outreach activities. They were also granted financial assistance through coordination with Governor Sharee Tan.

Go thanked Representatives Jimboy Tan and Michael Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Calbiga Mayor Red Nacario, and Villareal Mayor Carlo Latorre for their support.

He also urged the public to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of mpox, with a case having been recently reported in Quezon City, as well as other infectious diseases.

Go noted that he continues to advocate for the establishment of the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virology Science and Technology Institute.

"Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at bilang Mr. Malasakit, nais kong siguruhin na ang kalusugan ng mga Pilipino ay protektado," Go concluded.