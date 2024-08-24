Go launches ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ initiative in CdO

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), launched the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba” initiative at Country Village Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City (CdO)on 22 August.

The program provided P50,000 in financial assistance to 22 cooperatives from Region X.

In addition to financial aid, Go distributed grocery packs, shirts, sports equipment, bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones to cooperative members. He emphasized the importance of cooperatives in boosting local economies and community spirit.

Go, a strong advocate for cooperative development, co-authored Republic Act 11502, which designates October as National Cooperative Month, and supported RA 11535 for appointing Cooperatives Development Officers.

He continues to champion policies to strengthen cooperatives and support their growth.

The event also included aid for the city’s minimum wage earners.

Go calls for vigilance vs mpox

With the Philippines reporting its first mpox case of the year — a mild variant and not the deadly Clade 1b strain — Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, calls for heightened vigilance and reinforcement of the health sector.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa confirmed that this case, detected on 18 August, does not involve the highly transmissible strain associated with recent global concerns.

Go stresses the need for a robust health system to manage such outbreaks effectively and to improve healthcare accessibility, especially in remote areas.

During outreach activities in Calbiga and Villareal, Samar, on 20 August, Go highlighted the importance of strengthening health services and adhering to protocols to prevent disease spread.

He has advocated for establishing a Center for Disease Control and Prevention and a Virology Science and Technology Institute through Senate Bill 195 and SBN 196 to further bolster the country’s public health infrastructure.

The relief events, attended by Rep. Michael Tan, provided 2,357 residents with shirts, sports equipment, and financial aid. Senator Go expressed gratitude to local officials for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Filipino health and well-being.

Go holds outreach in GenSan

Senator Go emphasized the vital role of sports in health and nation-building during an outreach event in General Santos City on 21 August.

His Malasakit Team supported 2,500 General Santos City Oval residents with shirts, vitamins, masks, snacks, and sports equipment, including basketballs and volleyballs.

Some beneficiaries also received shoes, a watch, and a mobile phone.

The local government, led by Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, provided additional financial support.

As chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth, Go stressed the need for strong government backing for athletes, noting recent Filipino achievements in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Go highlighted his support for sports through the National Academy of Sports (RA 11470) and the Philippine National Games Act (Senate Bill 2514), which aims to enhance grassroots sports development and identify promising athletes.

In his capacity as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged those with health needs to visit local Malasakit Centers.

To date, 166 centers nationwide have assisted around 10 million Filipinos.