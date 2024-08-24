From Parisian lights to Olympic heights: The Paris 2024 experience

In the heart of Paris, the 2024 Olympic Games unfurled in a spectacle unlike any other. With an extravagant budget nearing $10 billion (P566.5 billion), the Summer Games hosted by France would not merely be remembered for its scale but for its audacious reimagining of tradition.

Gone were the days when the Olympic flame ignited within the confines of a stadium. Instead, Paris unveiled a grand tapestry of human spirit and artistry against its timeless backdrop. On that fateful evening of the 26 of July 2024, the City of Lights transformed into a living canvas, where the River Seine itself became the stage for a new kind of opening ceremony.

As dusk fell, the Seine’s waters shimmered like liquid silver, reflecting the glow of Parisian lights and the anticipation of millions. Spectators from every corner of the globe gathered by the riverbanks to witness history unfold.

I joined our fellow kababayans in waiting, our hearts pounding with pride as the Philippine delegation approached.

The boat, which carried our elite Filipino athletes, glided past the Pont Neuf bridge. They were greeted by fervent cheers of “Go Philippines!” as flagbearers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio enthusiastically waved the Philippine flag.