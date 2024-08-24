From Parisian lights to Olympic heights: The Paris 2024 experience

In the heart of Paris, the 2024 Olympic Games unfurled in a spectacle unlike any other. With an extravagant budget nearing $10 billion (P566.5 billion), the Summer Games hosted by France would not merely be remembered for its scale but for its audacious reimagining of tradition.
Gone were the days when the Olympic flame ignited within the confines of a stadium. Instead, Paris unveiled a grand tapestry of human spirit and artistry against its timeless backdrop. On that fateful evening of the 26 of July 2024, the City of Lights transformed into a living canvas, where the River Seine itself became the stage for a new kind of opening ceremony.
As dusk fell, the Seine’s waters shimmered like liquid silver, reflecting the glow of Parisian lights and the anticipation of millions. Spectators from every corner of the globe gathered by the riverbanks to witness history unfold.
I joined our fellow kababayans in waiting, our hearts pounding with pride as the Philippine delegation approached.
The boat, which carried our elite Filipino athletes, glided past the Pont Neuf bridge. They were greeted by fervent cheers of “Go Philippines!” as flagbearers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio enthusiastically waved the Philippine flag.
The athletes sailed past iconic landmarks, including the grand Louvre and the enchanting Notre-Dame, each edifice witnessing the pageantry of Paris Olympics 2024.
The nautical parade wove through six kilometers of the River Seine, a serpentine route that brought the world’s finest athletes directly into the heart of Paris.
As the boats reached the famed Trocadero viewing point, the atmosphere was electric. It was here that the parade culminated, with the names of each participating nation called out amidst resounding applause.
But the true crescendo of the evening was yet to come. High above, on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, Celine Dion took her place as the evening’s luminary.
Dressed in a Dior gown adorned with thousands of pearls and cascades of fringe, Celine was a vision of opulence and grace. The French-Canadian singer’s rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’Amour” resonated with profound emotion, a haunting tribute to love that transcended borders and touched souls across the globe. Her performance, reportedly valued at $2 million (P113.3 million), marked her glorious comeback since she announced her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.
Parisian balconies along the River Seine became perches of celebration. Residents spilled out to witness the spectacle, some dancing with abandon to the music that spilled from their speakers, others cheering passersby to dance along with them.
The 33rd Olympiad was historic for another groundbreaking achievement: numerical gender parity. This is the first Olympics to achieve numerical gender parity on the field of play.
For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the number of female and male athletes was equal. Out of the 10,500 athletes participating, 5,250 were women and 5,250 were men. Paris 2024 celebrated not only the spirit of competition but also unity, diversity, and the universal language of sport.
The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, held on 11 August, echoed the grandeur and innovation of the opening event. It featured a stunning stunt by actor Tom Cruise, who rappelled down from the top of the Stade de France, symbolizing the thrill and adventure of the Olympic Games.
By the end of the 16-day event, the Philippines emerged as the best-performing Southeast Asian nation with its medal haul of two gold medals and two bronze medals. Carlos Yulo became the country’s first double gold medallist Olympian after ruling the floor exercise and vault. Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio added to the Philippines’ Olympic glory through their bronze medals in their respective boxing categories.
Despite some controversies, the Paris Olympics set a high benchmark for future host cities. France has raised the bar for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the United States will have four years to build upon Paris 2024’s legacy.