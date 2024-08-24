Flares vs civilian plane ‘unjustified’

For the nth time, the government urged China yesterday to “immediately cease” its “provocative and dangerous actions” in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, the National Task Force on the WPS slammed China for firing flares in the path of a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aircraft conducting a routine patrol over Pag-asa Island on 22 August.

The NTF-WPS said China “unjustifiably deployed” flares over Zamora Reef against the BFAR Cessna Grand Caravan that was monitoring and tracking poachers encroaching on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the territorial seas of the maritime features constituting the Kalayaan Island Group.

Zamora Reef, also known as Subi Reef, is one of the key features in the WPS within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island that China has “illegally reclaimed” and militarized.

The Philippines maintains that Zamora Reef had been declared a low-tide elevation by the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, which means it does not generate a territorial sea or an EEZ of its own.

“This same BFAR aircraft also faced harassment from a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) plane on 19 August during a similar minimum descent altitude (MDA) flight near Bajo de Masinloc,” the task force said.

In the latest incident, PLAAF fighter jet 63270 performed “irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers,” deploying flares multiple times at a dangerously close distance of approximately 15 meters from the BFAR aircraft.

“The Chinese fighter jet was in no way provoked, yet its actions demonstrated a hazardous intent that jeopardized the safety of the personnel on board the BFAR aircraft,” the task force said.

US scores provocation

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson on social media said the US “stands firmly with the Philippines in condemning the PRC (People’s Republic of China) for launching flares at (a Philippine) aircraft operating legally near Scarborough and Subi Reefs (on) 19 and 22 August.”

“With the (Philippines), we call on the PRC to cease provocative and dangerous actions that undermine a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she added.

Threat to regional peace

The National Security Council said China’s recent actions affect regional peace and security, and “further erode Beijing’s image to the international community.”

“We firmly reiterate our call on the government of the People’s Republic of China to immediately cease all provocative and dangerous actions that threaten the safety of Philippine vessels and aircraft engaged in legitimate and regular activities within Philippine territory and EEZ and the right of all vessels and aircraft exercising their freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea,” the NTF-WPS said.

The NTF-WPS reiterated the Philippines would continue “exercising its rights to strengthen maritime domain awareness within our sovereign territory, national airspace, and EEZ, as well as in the high seas in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

Countermeasures claimed

For its part, China’s foreign ministry said its fighter jet undertook unspecified “countermeasures” against two Philippine military aircraft that flew into its airspace.

The ministry announcement did not mention the 19 August incident over Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines at the end of a 2012 standoff.