Flap says Aurora not a super team after Falcons AP Bren wins via sweep

Two-time Mobile Legends world champion David "Flap" Canon stated that Aurora is not a super team after his team, Falcons AP Bren, defeated them on Week 2 Day 2 of MPL Season 14 this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.

Spearheaded by team captain Pheww, Falcons AP Bren handed the MPL newcomer Aurora its first taste of defeat of the season, and did so via sweep. While Flap acknowledges that Aurora is indeed a contender, he refutes that Aurora is a super team as hyped by fans.

"To me, they are not a super team. Only fans say that. They are one of the contenders in MPL but I do not believe they are a super team," Flap said at the post-match press conference.

This was Falcons AP Bren's first win in the regular season after they suffered an upset loss to Omega last week. They moved to 1-1 with 1 point while Aurora dropped to 2-1 with 2 points.