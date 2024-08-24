Duterte condemns police action in KOJC incident

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, under the name "Rody Duterte" on Facebook, posted a statement on 24 August 2024, addressing a recent incident involving the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound. In his statement, Duterte expressed deep concern over the state of the country, criticizing what he described as the trampling of rights and the derision of laws. He specifically condemned the actions of the PNP Regional Office, led by Gen. Nicolas Torre III, which he claims resulted in a violent confrontation and the death of a KOJC member, as well as injuries to others.

Duterte expressed sympathy for the KOJC members, characterizing them as victims of political harassment and abuse of authority. He also urged government officials to resist being used for abusive or violent enforcement of orders, and called on Filipinos to pray for peace and justice amid what he described as a climate of fear and terror.