DSWD partners with TESDA, DoLE

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced over the weekend that it is enhancing its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) by expanding partnerships with other government agencies.

“We do understand that not everyone is going to be an entrepreneur. It’s very hard to start a business so what we are doing is tapping on the expertise of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to be able to help us assess,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief noted that the agency lacks the technical expertise needed for the SLP’s employment track, which is why it has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the DoLE.

“We are strengthening our partnership with DoLE through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and we are tapping into the job start program which I had discussed with DoLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma,” Gatchalian pointed out.

The SLP has two tracks: Micro-Enterprise Development (MD), aimed at individuals interested in entrepreneurship, and Employment Facilitation (EF), designed to help qualified individuals secure employment.

With the planned MoU with DoLE, EF beneficiaries may become eligible for the Job Start Program, which supports unemployed youth aged 18 to 24 with life skills and technical training, along with paid internships or work experience to enhance their employability.

Gatchalian noted that those pursuing entrepreneurship under the MD track will also benefit from new partnerships the agency is forging with other government entities.

“We are also working with the Department of Tourism because they have a very vibrant tourism jump start business program especially in areas that are emerging tourist destinations,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

According to Gatchalian, the Department is embarking on a five-year framework into the SLP Program dubbed as ‘Sibol’.