Creepy compliment

The Apple AirTag tracking device helps people find their misplaced or missing keys, purses, bags and other personal belongings. The coin-sized gadget can be set up on the Apple iPhone and other devices where the signal emitted by the AirTag can be monitored to determine the location of a missing item.

The AirTag, however, can also be used for sinister purposes. American actress Jessica Serfaty recently got paranoid when her iPhone alerted her to an AirTag inside her Range Rover in Malibu, California, USA.

The cast member of “Days of Our Lives” suspected that someone had planted an AirTag to track her and called the police. But when officers searched the 33-year-old’s SUV, they found no AirTag.

Someone slipping a tracking device into one’s car to learn its location seems to be high-tech stalking.

Still, old-fashioned stalking is creepier as a plane passenger shared on her post on X.

The passenger using the name @EYEamLRBY on the former Twitter platform saw her post going viral with 1.6 million views, New York Post (NYP) reports.

A man seated behind her on the plane handed her a message written on a piece of paper and told her to read it later.

“It was a handwritten note complimenting my hair at length … and [a] $100 bill,” said @EYEamLRBY in her post, according to NYP.

The backseat admirer left no number on the note so @EYEamLRBY deemed it harmless, but commenters to the post saw it as a creepy gesture.

One commenter said the weird guy must have taken some strands of her hair to put on a witch’s doll. WJG @tribunephl_wjg