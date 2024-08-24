Cove Manila transforms into Hot Wheels playground

Excitement is revving up at Okada Manila as the Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila transforms into an action-packed Hot Wheels playground from 17 August to 22 September. Fans of all ages are in for the ultimate Hot Wheels adventure.

Day of action-packed fun awaits

The Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila offers a perfect getaway with top amenities like premium cabanas, an indoor pool and rates starting at P1,200 per guest, including food and drinks. It’s an ideal spot for relaxation and summer fun, plus you can enjoy The Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience for added excitement.

Whether you’re a Hot Wheels fan or new to the excitement, this event promises fun for all ages. The month-long celebration offers thrilling activities for families, friends and toy lovers.