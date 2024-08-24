Cove Manila transforms into Hot Wheels playground

Excitement is revving up at Okada Manila as the Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila transforms into an action-packed Hot Wheels playground from 17 August to 22 September. Fans of all ages are in for the ultimate Hot Wheels adventure.
Day of action-packed fun awaits
The Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila offers a perfect getaway with top amenities like premium cabanas, an indoor pool and rates starting at P1,200 per guest, including food and drinks. It’s an ideal spot for relaxation and summer fun, plus you can enjoy The Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience for added excitement.
Whether you’re a Hot Wheels fan or new to the excitement, this event promises fun for all ages. The month-long celebration offers thrilling activities for families, friends and toy lovers.
Event highlights:
•Fun for all ages: Discover the excitement of Hot Wheels with interactive activities that will keep both kids and adults entertained all day long — from racing challenges to immersive play experiences.
•Insta-worthy moments: Capture and share your epic moments. Whether it’s the Hot Wheels Filipino jeep by Concept One Wheels Philippines and Vinyl Frog or your best racing pose, tag your posts with #HotWheelsatOkadaManila for a chance to be featured on Okada’s social media.
•Frolic and swim: Swim in the all-weather indoor pool of Cove Manila’s Beach Club with the Hot Wheels display as a backdrop.
Hot Wheels-themed promos:
•31 August — Diecast Convention and Sports Car Display in the Crystal Pavilion
•The Lobby Lounge & The Pastry Shop’s Car Racing-themed cakes: 1kg cake at P2,280, mini cake at P450.
•Hot Wheels products at The PLAY Store
Since 1968, Hot Wheels has led the toy industry with its high-performance die-cast cars. With over six billion sold, it’s the top-selling toy worldwide, inspiring fans of all ages to explore and compete.