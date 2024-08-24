Casimero’s stock dropping

In the absence of an activity fight, John Riel Casimero, regarded as the brightest prospect for a world title, is starting to sink deep in the world rankings.

The three-division world champion champion was listed at No. 8 in the latest ratings released by the World Boxing Council from its Mexico City-based headquarters.

As Casimero’s hold begins to loosen, another Filipino boxer is slowly making his way up in anticipation of another shot at the super-bantamweight throne.

Denied of a win by Naoya Inoue in December, Marlon Tapales is ranked No. 2 in the 122-lb division behind toprated Alan Picasso of Mexico.

If Tapales and Picasso retain their respective positions, they would be called in to contest the throne that will be vacated by Inoue next year.

It is common knowledge that Inoue will try to invade the featherweight ranks in the hopes of winning his fifth world title in as many weight classes.

Inoue, considered the sport’s finest pound-for-pound, currently holds all four major belts in boxing.

Meanwhile, Casimero continues to languish but could be returning to the ring as well before the year comes to a close.

Last time he saw action, Casimero battled Yukinori Oguni of Japan to a fourth-round split technical draw in October 2023 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Now 35 years old, Casimero has a 33-4-1 win-loss-draw card with 22 knockouts.

For the brash and heavy-handed Casimero, the clock is ticking.