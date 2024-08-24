‘B☆VERSE’ exhibit extended until 1 September

Due to overwhelming demand, the BVERSE exhibition in Manila has been extended until 1 September, perfectly timed to celebrate the group’s golden maknae JungKook’s birthday.

This immersive exhibit is a must-see for ARMYs, K-pop enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.

Don’t miss the chance to experience BVERSE before it bids farewell to Manila. Take advantage of these extended promos:

• Turn the BVERSE pass into a cinema pass. Visit bit.ly/3WUYpOt for details.

• Dine at GM1 or GM2 and get a free BVERSE ticket. Learn more bit.ly/3AuedA5.

For exhibit tickets, visit bit.ly/4cwvje1.