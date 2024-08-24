BTS ARMY’s pushback against Dispatch: account suspension sparks online buzz

Fans of the global K-pop sensation BTS, known as ARMY, recently managed to suspend the social media accounts of Dispatch, a South Korean media outlet infamous for its invasive celebrity reporting. The move comes as a direct response to Dispatch’s long-standing tradition of revealing celebrity relationships on New Year's Day—a practice that has often angered fans who feel it invades their favorite idols' privacy. BTS' dedicated fanbase took collective action, leveraging their numbers to flag and report Dispatch’s account, leading to its temporary suspension.

The suspension quickly became a trending topic, with ARMY celebrating the success on various social media platforms. Many fans expressed satisfaction, viewing the suspension as a well-deserved consequence for Dispatch’s continuous intrusions into celebrities' personal lives. Despite the celebratory mood, some fans acknowledged that this victory might be short-lived, noting that Dispatch could easily restore its account or create new ones to continue its operations.

This incident isn’t the first time ARMY has mobilized to protect BTS’s privacy, and it likely won’t be the last. Dispatch remains under scrutiny for its intrusive reporting, the ongoing tension between the media outlet and the BTS fanbase reflects the larger issue of the ethics of celebrity journalism in South Korea.