Bong Go partners with CDA to support North Mindanao coops

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) through its "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" program, to award P50,000 in financial assistance to each of 22 cooperatives from Region.

The distribution event happened at Country Village Hotel, Barangay Carmen, Cagayan De Oro City, on Thursday, 22 August. Senator Go also handed out food items, clothes, sports equipment, and electronics as giveaways to cooperative members attending the event.

“Buo po ang aking suporta sa ating mga kooperatiba at sentro po ang mga ito sa marami nating mga inisyatiba. Ang pondong kanilang natanggap ay pwedeng gamitin bilang kapital para mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Puwede rin itong gamitin bilang puhunan sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo,” the senator said.

“Ang mga kooperatiba dito ay hindi lamang isang organisasyon. Ang mga ito ay patunay ng inyong kultura ng bayanihan. Pinapalakas nila ang ating mga komunidad, nagbibigay ng mga kabuhayan, at tinitiyak na walang maiiwanan,” he added.

Go supports coops

Go, a strong advocate for cooperative development, co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October National Cooperative Month. He also co-authored and supported the passage of RA 11535, requiring the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to boost cooperative growth and governance participation.

"Tandaan, ang tagumpay ng ating kooperatiba ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa ating mga miyembro kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang mas inklusibo at maunlad na Pilipinas,” he said.

Go also acknowledged the efforts of officials present, including Councilor Girlie Balaba, Cagayan de Oro City Administrator Roy Hilario Raagas, and CDA Asec Myrla Paradillo, with special thanks to partners from CDA Region X.