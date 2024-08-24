Bong Go aids vulnerable workers in Marinduque

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go teamed up with Marinduque Vice Governor Lyn Angeles to assist vulnerable workers in Boac on 20 August.

Go emphasized his commitment to increasing livelihood opportunities for the poor through collaboration between national and local governments.

"Napakahalaga ng pagkakaisa ng pambansa at lokal na pamahalaan upang mas mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan. Dalhin natin ang ating pagmamalasakit at serbisyo sa mga taong nangangailangan," said Go.

Go collaborated with the local officials and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng TUPAD program. Ang programang ito ay isinulong natin upang mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng kabuhayan,” Go explained.

Additionally, Go’s Malasakit Team handed out snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 104 beneficiaries gathered at the carpark of the Marinduque Provincial Capitol. There were also select recipients of shoes and mobile phones.

Furthermore, Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor, filed Senate Bill No. 420, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which seeks to offer temporary employment to those in dire economic situations, and Senate Bill No. 2534, the Wage Increase Bill, which proposes a P100 daily minimum wage increase nationwide to help the economically vulnerable cope with escalating prices.

“Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang kami ang dapat ang magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oras na ibinigay ninyo sa akin,” expressed Go.

Go also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress.

“Ang importante, makabigay tayo ng tulong sa mga kababayan natin, makapagbigay ng solusyon, at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon po ng inyong pagdadalamhati dahil yan po ang bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo,” concluded Go.