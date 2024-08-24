BoC raid yields P500-M imported cigarettes in Bulacan

The Bureau of Customs’ (BoC) Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) seized more or less P500 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a raid of warehouses in Bulacan on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

During the inspection, they also found and seized P5 billion worth of copyright-infringing items such as devices, garments, and gadgets.

About 19 warehouses located at Green Miles Compound, Sitio Cabatuhan, Camalig, Meycauayan City, Bulacan were subjected to the raid implemented by the CIIS-MICP agents.

The Letter of Authority (LoA), signed by the commissioner, was implemented along with the CIIS-MICP, Enforcement and Security Service-MICP, Prosecution and Litigation Division-Bureau Action Team Against Smuggling, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to CIIS Director Verne Enciso, the LoA was acknowledged by the representative of the warehouse after which the operative team inspected warehouse numbers 1 to 19.

Smuggled cigarettes and counterfeit items

“Our team found suspected smuggled cigarettes and counterfeit items, totaling around P5.5 billion based on initial estimates. Smuggling in this magnitude is the work of big organizations because of the complexity of the process of storing, hiding, and trickling these to the markets,” he added.

Pending final inventory of the goods by the assigned BOC examiners, Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said that the warehouses were temporarily padlocked and sealed to protect the seized items.

“Many of the items we found in the warehouses were ordinary devices and gadgets that Filipinos use in their daily lives. Our consumers must be certain of the quality and durability of these products but because these smugglers circumvent the law, we cannot give our buyers the same protection that authorized and legitimate items provide,” said Uy.

Stealing from the economy

“And not only does smuggling make unsafe products accessible to Filipinos, some of whom are unsuspecting, but they also steal from the economy and prevent us from collecting taxes that could be used for social benefits and the like,” he added.

The shipment's consignors and consignees can face charges for violating Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

They will also face charges in accordance with Republic Act 8293, otherwise known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, Republic Act 10963, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, and the National Tobacco Administration Board Resolution No. 079-2005 (amended rules and regulations governing the exportation and importation of leaf tobacco and tobacco products).