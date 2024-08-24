BGYO DROPS LATEST SINGLE ‘TRASH’

Filipino act BGYO has released their newest single “Trash” on music streaming platforms worldwide. The song’s official music video is now up on BGYO Official YouTube channel.

The feel-good track with pop, neo-soul, disco and funk elements was produced by Grammy Award winner Lostboy and Grammy nominee Tele.

Greg Shilling, Elle Campbell, Peter Rycroft (aka Lostboy) and Steven Chueng (aka Tele) penned the song about being willing to throw everything for love inspired by BGYO’s feelings towards love.