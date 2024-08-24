Best Hotels & Resorts 2024 showcases Alishan's charm

The Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2024 took place on August 17 at Hotel Indigo Alishan, Taiwan. This prestigious event marked a historic expansion to Taiwan, highlighting Alishan’s beauty and providing unparalleled platform for Taiwanese hospitality to shine on the world stage.

The grand ceremony featured notable guests including Tsung-Ming Hsu from the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area, Tony Wu from Taichung City Government, Jakub Sippl of Hotel Indigo Alishan, and celebrities like Luong Thuy Linh, Doan Thien An, Vo Minh Toai, and Tran Quang Vinh.

A total of 30 prestigious awards were presented to six individuals and 24 brands, based on evaluations by Wanderlust Tips Travel Magazine readers and industry experts.

The panel includes experienced editors from Wanderlust Tips, affluent travelers, and an international advisory board, ensuring a transparent awarding process. Consequently, the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards are globally recognized for celebrating excellence in luxury travel.

The Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2024 has crowned its elite. A distinguished group of individuals and organizations have been recognized across various categories. Discover the full list of winners and their outstanding achievements on its website at https://besthotelsresortsawards.com/award-winners/award-winners-2024/.