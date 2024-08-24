‘Be The NEXT: 99 Dreamers’ opens auditions

TV5 partners with South Korea’s MLD COMPANY to launch Be The NEXT: 99 Dreamers, a groundbreaking boy group survival show premiering in 2025.

Be The NEXT: 99 Dreamers brings together 99 aspiring male artists worldwide, all vying for a coveted spot in a new global boy group. Open to applicants born between 2000 and 2009, including those who have debuted or gained past TV experience, the show offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to shine on the international stage.

Auditions are open until 18 October. With a diverse lineup of contestants and interactive fan voting, the show promises to be a thrilling and memorable journey to stardom.

“At TV5, we are committed to discovering the best new talents. Through our partnership with MLD COMPANY, we’re confident that their K-pop expertise will help shape the next generation of international pop superstars,” shared TV5 president and chief executive officer Guido Zaballero.

MLD chief executive officer Guido Lee Hyoung-jin added, “We’re thrilled to partner with TV5, a trusted TV station in the Philippines. Together, we’ll harness the synergy of the K-pop training system and young global talents to create the next big pop phenomenon.”

HORI7ON has already been announced earlier as the show’s ambassadors.

Apply at bethenext99.com and stay tuned for more exciting announcements, including the reveal of the show’s star-studded lineup of hosts and mentors.