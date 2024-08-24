Bataan No. 1 in public health service

The Department of Health (DoH) announced yesterday that Bataan is number one in implementing public health services.

Owing to this, Gov. Joet S. Garcia said that they will further buckle down to work and intensify their health services to the Bataeños.

This development came after Governor Garcia held a meeting the other day at The Bunker, seat of the provincial government of Bataan, together with DoH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo and SVP Renato Limsiaco of PhilHealth, where they themselves discussed steps on how to further intensify and improve the implementation of health services for the province.

According to Assistant Secretary Domingo, Bataan was number one in implementing health services even before Universal Health Care (UHC) came into Law.

To further improve the health services, Assistant Secretary Domingo urged for the continued implementation of Primary Care Provider Network and gradually turn over to Health Care Provider Network, pointed out Governor Garcia.

Assistant Secretary Domingo also made mention on the importance of “progressive realization” of the health program to ensure a high quality of health services to the public.

Also joined in the meeting were Provincial Health Office Head Dra. Rossana Buccahan, Atty Fernando Mendoza, head of Legal Department, Municipal Health Officers and representatives from district hospitals.

“Patuloy po ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan at pakikipagtulungan upang matiyak na ang bawat Bataeño ay nakatatanggap ng mataas na kalidad ng serbisyong pangkalusugan,” Governor Garcia added.