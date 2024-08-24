Angeles City has lowest inflation rate

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — This city has recorded lowest inflation rate in Central Luzon in January 2024 with only 0.2 percent.

The data by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that Angeles City maintains a stable three percent rate in May 2024, which represents a significant decrease from the 5.9 percent inflation rate recorded in the same month last year.

The recorded lowest inflation rate was during Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.’s term, with him citing that he is pleased that Angeles City has achieved this positive outcome, attributing it to the city’s continued efforts to manage economic challenges and improve the quality of life for residents.

“We are pleased to see Angeles City achieve this positive development which eflects our ongoing efforts to manage economic challenges effectively and improve the quality of life for our residents. We remain committed to supporting both our local businesses and the community to ensure continued economic stability and growth,” Lazatin said.

The recorded lowest inflation rate highlights Angeles City’s resilience and commitment to navigate economic challenges, serving a model of stability and progress and business-friendly, he said.

In the said report, PSA showed that the stability of the inflation rate was positively influenced by the Restaurants and Accommodation Services sector, which maintained a high inflation rate of 10.2 percent, reflecting a robust demand.

In addition, the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages category saw a slight decrease to 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in April, while Transportation experienced an increase to 4.7 percent, up from 3.9 percent the previous month, indicating ongoing investments in infrastructure.