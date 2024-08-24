A time of discovery

Discovery Hospitality is offering enticing promos and exclusive discounts of up to 54 percent off at the 35th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) from 6 to 8 September 2024 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Guests can avail of these packages from Discovery Boracay (also known as Discovery Shores Boracay), Discovery Coron (also known as Club Paradise Palawan), Discovery Samal, Discovery Primea, Discovery Suites and Manami Resort at the group’s booth.

Discovery Primea

Stay at the heart of Makati’s Central Business District in Discovery Primea’s well-appointed rooms from 9 September to 30 April 2025 and avail of discounted rates. Business Flats are up for P9,000 nett per night and P14,500 nett per night for the two-bedroom Primea Suite which has a spacious living room and fully equipped kitchen. Guests can also enjoy a 30 percent discount at The Gilarmi Lounge’s Gin Library and a 15 percent discount on regular spa treatments during the stay.