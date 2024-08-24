A time of discovery

Discovery Hospitality is offering enticing promos and exclusive discounts of up to 54 percent off at the 35th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) from 6 to 8 September 2024 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
Guests can avail of these packages from Discovery Boracay (also known as Discovery Shores Boracay), Discovery Coron (also known as Club Paradise Palawan), Discovery Samal, Discovery Primea, Discovery Suites and Manami Resort at the group’s booth.
Discovery Primea
Stay at the heart of Makati’s Central Business District in Discovery Primea’s well-appointed rooms from 9 September to 30 April 2025 and avail of discounted rates. Business Flats are up for P9,000 nett per night and P14,500 nett per night for the two-bedroom Primea Suite which has a spacious living room and fully equipped kitchen. Guests can also enjoy a 30 percent discount at The Gilarmi Lounge’s Gin Library and a 15 percent discount on regular spa treatments during the stay.
Discovery Suites
Situated within Ortigas Center, Discovery Suites offers comfort for business and leisure travelers. Room rates start at P5,000 nett for a Junior Suite, and up to P11,500 nett for a Three Bedroom Suite, all including daily breakfast. Additionally, a 6 percent discount is available for My Discovery Elite (MDE) members as well as complimentary drinks at 22 Prime.
The hotel also offers a SteakCation package valued at P9,999 nett which comes with an unlimited steak dinner for three hours at 22 Prime.
Discovery Boracay
(also known as Discovery Shores Boracay)
Enjoy the powdery white sand and incredible sunset at Discovery Boracay with stays starting at P28,888 nett, for a minimum of two-night stays. This includes daily breakfast for two, roundtrip airport transfers to and from Caticlan Airport. Additional perks await when stay dates are between June to September 2025, such as one-time P3,000 nett resort credit.
Discovery Coron
(also known as Club Paradise Palawan)
Get away from it all and hide off to the private island of Dimakya. For a minimum of two nights, choose to laze around this exclusive paradise starting at P28,188 nett for both nights.
Each package includes breakfast for two, roundtrip airport transfers to and from Busuanga Airport, and a one-time P3,000 resort credit for stays from June to September 2025. MDE members are also entitled to 10 percent off on food and beverage offerings and 20 percent off on spa treatments. Complete the experience with a special rate of P1,700 nett per person on Classic Filipino Boodle Fight.
Discovery Samal
Experience Davao’s premier luxury resort, Discovery Samal, with an overnight holiday in a Junior Suite at a special rate of P12,888 nett per night.
Guests can enjoy special privileges including breakfast for two, roundtrip airport and boat transfers from Davao City, a 10 percent discount on Samal Escape Spa, water activities, and on food and beverage outlets.
Manami Resort
Relax in the best-kept-secret nature oasis of Negros Occidental at Manami Resort, the first and only luxury nature resort in Sipalay. Luxurious accommodations in this hidden sanctuary starts at P 42,215 nett for two nights which includes breakfast for two, in-room head, neck, and shoulder massage upon arrival, roundtrip airport transfers from either Bacolod or Dumaguete, spelunking adventure for two, P2,000 F&B credit for a 2-night stay, and 15 percent off on Linong Spa services.
To know more about the discounts and packages, visit Discovery Hospitality booth A-IP15 at Philippine Travel Mart at SMX Convention Center, Pasay. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-199791 Series of 2024
For more information on Discovery Hospitality’s hotels and resorts, visit https://bit.ly/DHC-Press-PTM.