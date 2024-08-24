A fair to remember

The much-awaited 2024 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair (NTF) recently launched last 21 August and runs until 25 August, at the Megatrade Halls 1-3 of SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

The NTF is a flagship initiative organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP (BMDPO) that aims to promote local products and provide a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their unique and innovative products to a wider audience.