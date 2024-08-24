A fair to remember

The much-awaited 2024 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair (NTF) recently launched last 21 August and runs until 25 August, at the Megatrade Halls 1-3 of SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.
The NTF is a flagship initiative organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP (BMDPO) that aims to promote local products and provide a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their unique and innovative products to a wider audience.
The 2024 NTF highlights showcases the best of the regions through a diverse range of artisanal and non-food products crafted from the country’s sustainable raw materials, such as bamboo, natural fibers, and native grass and unique food items, Halal products, coconut-based innovations for medical use and personal care, novelty items, holiday decor, home furnishings, and many more.
“The DTI-Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair is a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth and development of MSMEs in the Philippines,” said DTI Acting Secretary Cristina A. Roque. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the ingenuity and creativity of our local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the Philippines has to offer.”
The NTF is open to the public and admission is free. For information, follow the social media pages @BDTP on Facebook, @DTI_BDTP on X and @dti.bdtp on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Aspiring entrepreneurs can join future DTI-BMDPO fairs through their local DTI Office. They may also reach out to the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions and OTOP by sending an email to director Marievic Bonoan at BDTP@dti.gov.ph.