Welcoming dynamic, thriving conurbations

As urban areas expand and thrive, the blending of infrastructure, communities and cultures becomes the focal point.
1 Serote, Ernesto (1994)* quotes the Dictionary of Social Sciences in defining “conurbation” as a “large geographical area, extending across several local government boundaries, forming in socio-economic terms a single continuous urban region.” The term was originally introduced by Scottish sociologist Patrick Geddes in his book Cities in Evolution (1915) when he was referring to a new urban form that he had observed in Ruhr, Germany and Randstad, Netherlands.
Conurbations offer a wide range of economic opportunities; hence, it is essential in the growth of developed and developing countries. It also fosters social integration and cultural exchange that are present in rapidly growing metro developments.
At Con.Urb, held 17 August, Empire East detailed its rich history and evolution with a highlight on Empire East Highland City that is poised to become a nature-filled and spacious community. A standout feature of the event was the giant blueprint of the units, a thorough overview of what awaits potential homebuyers.
Empire East Highland City, elevated 6.0 meters from the ground, is envisioned to be the very first elevated city to rise in the Philippines. From its design and concept, every detail is geared toward the vision of becoming the highest development in Felix Avenue, Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal boundary.
This 22-hectare uphill community has four phases — Highland Park, Highland Mall, Highland Residences and Chartered Club. It will be composed of 37 towers, with interior-designed lobby and common areas and 24-hour security services and maintenance. The buildings will have a centralized sanitary disposal system and an allocated emergency load for residential units in case of a power outage. A unit has standard deliverables and finishes with provision for fiber telecommunication lines.
Amenities at EEHC include swimming pool, basketball court, café and lounge and function rooms.
EEHC also boasts about 40 percent open space. Efficient road networks are as wide as six lanes — all serving an integral function of total city-living enjoyment. Various transportation options are also available, with the MRT-2 Marikina-Pasig and the upcoming MRT-4 less than three kilometers away.
This latest development of Empire East stands at the heart of real estate transformation, offering a glimpse into the innovative and vibrant living spaces that will redefine urban living for Filipinos.
CITATION:
1 Serote, Ernesto (1994) Toward a National Urban Development Policy: A Conceptual Framework, National Land Use Committee (NLUC), April 1994.