Urban Co-living dorm nurtures emerging 'Townees'

A young and vibrant working-class community is taking root at urban co-living dorm MyTown, a network of 14 residential facilities and a part of the SM group, strategically located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and the Makati Central Business District.

The young professionals who choose to live near their workplaces are drawn to MyTown’s unique walk-to-work lifestyle, as all their accommodations are within reasonable distance to the major office buildings in Taguig and Makati. The proximity minimizes commute times and the associated stress, giving them the freedom to pursue work-life balance.

Calling themselves “townees,” the moniker reflects well on the dynamic lifestyles of these predominantly millennial and Gen Z professionals.

The new workforce

Marvin Mauricio, 25, is from Cagayan and works as a software engineer in BGC. He ventured to work in Metro Manila only last year and living near his workplace was a priority.

“In my search for a secure, comfortable, and convenient place to stay in the city, I eventually chose MyTown because it was only an eight-minute walk to my office and yet the rates were affordable. I also found that their amenities were ideal both for relaxation and productivity. I first signed up for a one-month contract but I have been living here for a year now,” Mauricio said.

Ruby Claire Prima, 26, from Camarines Norte, has been living in MyTown for six years. She finds that the convenience and vibrant community that MyTown offer works well in the pursuit of her varied interests.

“I am an executive director of a foundation dedicated to innovative education. Additionally, I actively participate in an anti-human trafficking organization. In the realm of marketing and sales, I offer services encompassing training, consultancy, media, production, and talent management. Outside of these responsibilities, I maintain my artistic pursuits. I am a singer/performer, content creator and host, while also supporting fellow artists. Living in MyTown allows me to give full attention to these pursuits, and avoid needless stress, like lengthy commutes,” Prima said.