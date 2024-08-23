Urban Co-living dorm nurtures emerging 'Townees'

A young and vibrant working-class community is taking root at urban co-living dorm MyTown, a network of 14 residential facilities and a part of the SM group, strategically located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and the Makati Central Business District.
The young professionals who choose to live near their workplaces are drawn to MyTown’s unique walk-to-work lifestyle, as all their accommodations are within reasonable distance to the major office buildings in Taguig and Makati. The proximity minimizes commute times and the associated stress, giving them the freedom to pursue work-life balance.
Calling themselves “townees,” the moniker reflects well on the dynamic lifestyles of these predominantly millennial and Gen Z professionals.
The new workforce
Marvin Mauricio, 25, is from Cagayan and works as a software engineer in BGC. He ventured to work in Metro Manila only last year and living near his workplace was a priority.
“In my search for a secure, comfortable, and convenient place to stay in the city, I eventually chose MyTown because it was only an eight-minute walk to my office and yet the rates were affordable. I also found that their amenities were ideal both for relaxation and productivity. I first signed up for a one-month contract but I have been living here for a year now,” Mauricio said.
Ruby Claire Prima, 26, from Camarines Norte, has been living in MyTown for six years. She finds that the convenience and vibrant community that MyTown offer works well in the pursuit of her varied interests.
“I am an executive director of a foundation dedicated to innovative education. Additionally, I actively participate in an anti-human trafficking organization. In the realm of marketing and sales, I offer services encompassing training, consultancy, media, production, and talent management. Outside of these responsibilities, I maintain my artistic pursuits. I am a singer/performer, content creator and host, while also supporting fellow artists. Living in MyTown allows me to give full attention to these pursuits, and avoid needless stress, like lengthy commutes,” Prima said.
Unique value
According to Jogee Arellano, chief executive officer of MyTown, the urban co-living space’s unique value proposition has resonated well with their growing community, empowering them to maximize their potentials and connect more meaningfully.
“At MyTown, the vibrant community is more than just a living space; it’s a unique blend of camaraderie between our dedicated team and our amazing tenants. Our Townees, who choose to make MyTown their home, bring diverse talents and perspectives, fostering a culture of collaboration and support. This harmonious environment not only enhances the work-life balance we offer but also creates a space where everyone feels valued and connected. It’s a place where living and working merge seamlessly, allowing each individual to thrive,” he said.
To keep its residents engaged, MyTown hosts a series of regular events to foster camaraderie.
Affordable option
MyTown co-living has a total of 4,156 beds and 1,353 rooms, offering a range of accommodation options. Rates start at P4,260 per person per month in a deluxe six-bed shared room and P4,610 per person in a first-class live+work+play dorm with enhanced amenities. Private living arrangements are available in first-class dorms at P17,260 per month.
Each MyTown room is fully furnished and includes essential amenities such as air-conditioning, a refrigerator, a microwave oven, spacious cabinets, comfortable mattresses and window blinds for privacy. Every room features a private toilet and bath, distinguishing MyTown from other dormitories that offer communal facilities. MyTown’s first-class buildings offer amenities akin to mid-market condominiums.