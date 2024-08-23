URBAN ALL-TERRAIN: Ford Ranger Wildtrak comes in handy on city ‘off-roading’

For many years I was asking myself why would people buy a pickup truck when they don’t own a business or, like, work in a farm.

The gnawing, unprotected room in the back is such a waste of space, as far as I’m concerned. Unless you spend even more money for a camper or a pull-down cover, there is practically no use for that space.

You can’t put your bikes, not even your golf sets. Unless you tie them up really good. Even then that’s no guarantee they won’t get stolen when you pass through heavy traffic in some shady part of the city.

And if indeed you work in a farm, or have business where you’d need cargo, why on earth would you buy a sleek pickup truck.

That’s until I bought one for myself back in 2004. It was a previously owned Nissan Frontier. Well-kept. All-power. Shiny. With chrome wheels you’d feel bad to pass through street puddle.

That pickup truck was particularly loved because it had a unique charm. Like all pickups it had taller clearance and solid built. It kept us safe traveling from our home in Marilao, Bulacan, to our office in Makati. And vice-versa. Everyday.