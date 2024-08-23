URBAN ALL-TERRAIN: Ford Ranger Wildtrak comes in handy on city ‘off-roading’

For many years I was asking myself why would people buy a pickup truck when they don’t own a business or, like, work in a farm.
The gnawing, unprotected room in the back is such a waste of space, as far as I’m concerned. Unless you spend even more money for a camper or a pull-down cover, there is practically no use for that space.
You can’t put your bikes, not even your golf sets. Unless you tie them up really good. Even then that’s no guarantee they won’t get stolen when you pass through heavy traffic in some shady part of the city.
And if indeed you work in a farm, or have business where you’d need cargo, why on earth would you buy a sleek pickup truck.
That’s until I bought one for myself back in 2004. It was a previously owned Nissan Frontier. Well-kept. All-power. Shiny. With chrome wheels you’d feel bad to pass through street puddle.
That pickup truck was particularly loved because it had a unique charm. Like all pickups it had taller clearance and solid built. It kept us safe traveling from our home in Marilao, Bulacan, to our office in Makati. And vice-versa. Everyday.
It stayed with the family for eight years.
It all came back to me when I got my hands on the 2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4X4 early this week.
With all the top-of-the-line spec, I doubt if I get to test it against the conditions for which it was built.
After all, there wasn’t anything in our agenda that part of the week aside from coming to work to Makati from Quezon City.
The one thing that will strike you was the massive resemblance with the Ford Everest Titanium 4X4. From the honeycomb pattern in the front grille (that resonates to the dashboard) to the C-shaped headlights and linear, massive appearance.
The digital interior of the Ford Everest Titanium 4X4 was also there in the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4X4 including the 12-inch touchscreen that looked like an attached iPad.
True to its high-end specs — which comes at a price of P1.614 million — the inside was premium with wireless charger; eight-way power adjust for driver and four-way manual adjust for passenger; leather and synthetic seats; eight-inch digital instrument cluster; smart keyless entry with push button start; dual-zone temperature control that extends to the second row; 12-volt and 230V inverter in rear center console; windscreen-mounted USB port; auto-dimming rearview mirror; and terrain management system.
It runs on a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel with maximum power of 210 PS at 3,750 rpm, and maximum torque of 500Nm at 1,750-2,000 rpm. All pulled by a 4X4 drivetrain (that you can control with a switch on the diver’s right-hand side) with 10-speed automatic transmission.
It also has Matrix LED headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting System and daytime running lamps; LED taillights and fog lights; puddle lamps; power folding, power exterior mirrors with side turn indicators; roof rails side step and rear box steps, rain-sensing wipers; and 12v and 230V sockets on its bedliner, among others.
Yet the most imposing facet of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4x4 is its measurements: 1.92m wide, 5.37m long, and 1.88m tall.
But back to my first concern. I might not be able to enjoy its rich features. It’s like having full-implement Handyman when all you need is a knife.
The day it was delivered I went out from Quezon City to Makati. A routine drive that would take me less than an hour on a bad traffic.
That afternoon was much worse. It took us three hours. From the EDSA end of Buendia alone to the labyrinth-like path provided by Waze, going to Cash and Carry was whopping two hours.
The following day we decided to take it north-bound for a spin. But again, standstill traffic kept us from going all the way to Bulacan. We took the North Luzon Expressway Marilao cloverleaf instead to head back via McArthur Highway. In the aftermath of a massive downpour.
It was painful procession of bad roads, puddles, floodwaters and twist and turns of trucks, cars, motorcycles jamming in one place.
And as we stared at floodwaters along Dalandanan in Valenzuela — sloshing against this handsome, expensive car — I knew right away the universe set us up to try its mettle.
For about 200 meters was murky floodwater as deep as a foot. There was no telling what’s underneath but full faith the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4X4 will take us to drier grounds.
Well, of course, it did. Not that I doubted it. But I knew right away that the word “off-roading” is no longer confined to the rocky path or river bed somewhere.
It has gone on an entirely different meaning.