Trump mocked after claiming he’s ‘better looking’ than Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy again with his latest comments during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Straying from the usual political rhetoric, Trump declared, “I say that I am much better looking than her. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.” This statement, aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris, quickly led to a wave of online backlash.

Trump’s comment was in response to a claim from a Republican commentator who reportedly said, “Kamala has one big advantage, that she’s a very beautiful woman.” Trump then added, “I think I am entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for [Harris]. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president.”

The remark was met with mockery across social media. One user sarcastically commented, “Curious, is him thinking he is better looking than @KamalaHarris going to cure inflation? Or fix foreign policy? Or provide a better healthcare plan?” Another user criticized the former president for his “misogyny, racism, and narcissism wrapped up in one sentence,” while another added, “Let’s all chip in to buy Donald a mirror. #gofundme.”

Trump’s long history of personal attacks, often targeting opponents’ intelligence, appearance, and even racial identity, has been a point of contention. Republican pollster Frank Luntz warned that this approach could further alienate female voters, stating, “Trump is actively going out of his way and insulting his way… it’s not a [gender] gap, it’s a chasm.”

Even some of Trump’s former advisors have expressed concern over his strategy. Kellyanne Conway, a senior consultant on Trump’s 2016 campaign, advised, “The winning formula for President Trump is very plain— it’s fewer insults, more insights, and that policy contrast.” She emphasized that focusing on policy would give Trump a clear advantage, especially over the Biden-Harris administration.

In contrast, Vice President Harris has largely avoided personal attacks, instead focusing on policy-driven messaging and key issues like economic growth, healthcare, and social justice. This stark difference in approach highlights the divergent strategies of the two political figures as the campaign season heats up.

