Treat (not cheat) days

You deserve it!

Why not, right? Everyone deserves pampering.

Clearly, there seems to be a misunderstanding about treating yourself to something you enjoy. For as long as it meets the definition of healthy, your chosen treat should never be considered as cheating.

Putting yourself first is not self-serving, it is doing a service for yourself. And I say this with conviction.

There was a time when giving in to one’s cravings would carry with it some sense of guilt. But in this day and age of self-expression, it is a welcome act of love towards the self.

So, yes. If you feel the flow, go with it.

For example, if suddenly you have this urge to stop everything you are doing, then do so. The spirit moves you. The office will not collapse simply because you declared a holiday for yourself.

As one gets older, you will look back and say to yourself, “I am glad that I took that much-needed break.” If you do not listen to your inner wisdom, then the stresses of life will get you one day. And that day you will be faced with health issues that you could have addressed years back.

We say yes to taking a break. We support little pleasures that will make you happy.

Being happy

Time to get those happy hormones up. I remember a time when feeling burned out from work, I was suddenly overtaken by this irresistible chocolate craving. Do you know that chocolates create happiness? Why is that? The brain signals the body to eat something that can improve mood. And that is, guess what? Chocolate. The brain wants endorphins, natural substances that make you happy. When one eats chocolate, it instantly brings on the effect of happiness. Ultimately, all you need is love and chocolates. But choose dark over milk to make it just a little bit healthier.

Happiness comes in many forms, too. There are many choices and ways to achieve it. A night out by yourself in the cinema, a walk in the park, playing with your pets, listening to music, a round of basketball with the boys, reading a good book, a glass of wine over good conversation, a gourmet dinner with friends, dancing the night away, a session of yoga, climbing mountains, walking along the seashore and more.

Celebrating life

Those small gestures of kindness to yourself are treats.

Follow that feeling. It is never wrong. But always correct. It whispers to you the specific desire at the time you actually need it most. Five years from now, those whispers will change. This is because your priorities would have changed as you evolve as an individual.

And yes, if you feel like eating that tempting slice of chocolate decadence, then do it. I know the smile it will put on your face.

And if you are worried about the calories, burn it an hour afterwards through exercise or physical activity.