Tondo public school gets huge boost

The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Foundation donated 235 50-inch smart TVs to the Rosauro Almario Elementary School (RAES) and P30 million worth of medical instruments to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center (GABMC).

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude for the generous donation, saying it would greatly benefit the students and patients.

The TVs will be installed in each of the classrooms at RAES, while the medical instruments will equip the GABMC’s ENT department.

“We are very fortunate that RAES will have 50-inch smart TVs in all its classrooms,” Lacuna said. “Experts say that using smart TVs can significantly enhance student learning through visual aids.”

The mayor also stressed the importance of embracing modern technology in education to keep students engaged.

She also thanked ICTSI chair and president Enrique Razon Jr. and the foundation for their continued support.