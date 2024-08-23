The science behind gut health

The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem that plays an important role in digestion, nutritional absorption and the immunological function of the human body,” says Dr. Yvonne Marie Ferrer, ASEA Medical Lead. “Moments of stress, foreign environments, improper food habits and even select antibiotics can disrupt this ecosystem, often leading to gut imbalance.”

Gut health plays an active role in the body at any age, and an imbalanced gut can lead to a variety of health problems, including digestive difficulties, lower immunity and even psychological disorders.

Here are three signs that you are dealing with an unhealthy gut, according to the makers of Erceflora:

You constantly struggle with an upset stomach.

Abdominal pain, frequent bowel discomfort, and diarrhea are probably the most common symptoms of an unhealthy gut. Whether your stomach aches are caused by the consumption of uncleaned food and water, intake of certain medications, or simply changes in your diet, these factors can determine the way our gut functions.

You often experience the symptoms of a ‘lazy gut.’

Nausea, inconsistent stools, and bloating are all signs that you have a what is called a “lazy gut.” Lazy gut is usually accompanied by constipation or painful bowel movement, a condition characterized by slow or sluggish digestion, hindering your body to absorb nutrients and process food efficiently.

You usually have low mood and energy levels.

Astonishingly, the gut also plays a major role in mood and energy regulation. People with chronic fatigue, depressive episodes, or poor sleep patterns may be silently dealing with imbalances in the gut as well, since majority of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut.

Care for the gut

Erceflora Kiddie has been relaunched into Erceflora Gut Defense, a probiotic drink that helps enhance the intestinal ecology, and Erceflora Gut Restore, which aids the enhancement of natural resistance to intestinal infection of children and adults.

Probiotics like Erceflora with billions of 4-strain Bacillus clausii offer targeted products for different gut needs, fit for all age groups. It is scientifically formulated to either restore and maintain gut health, ultimately helping the body regulate intestinal flora, enhance immunity, and fight certain diseases.

“Probiotics are an essential ally in maintaining and enhancing gut health for all ages,” says Dr. Ferrer. “Supporting your gut not only through the nutritious dishes we consume or the exercises we allot time for, but also in choosing the right probiotics can improve your well-being and strengthen your immune system.”

When taken daily, Erceflora Gut Defense is good for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and can best support moments of gut vulnerability such as changes in routine and travelling.

While Erceflora Gut Restore, a quick relief supplement that aids in re-establishing a healthy microbiome and enhancing nutrient absorption, especially during antibiotic usage and episodes of acute dirrhea that can disrupt the health of the body’s gut flora.

