Thai envoy pushes trade, investment at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — Thai Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat has expressed strong interest in boosting trade and investment between Thailand and the country, specifically focusing on this premiere freeport.

During a recent visit to Clark, the ambassador highlighted several key areas for potential collaboration which include enhanced air connectivity, hospitality and renewable energy, business collaboration and knowledge sharing, and infrastructure development.

Traisorat also stressed the need for stronger air connections between Clark International Airport and Bangkok as well as other Thai cities and proposed connecting Clark to U-Tapao International Airport in Thailand, citing its strategic location near the Eastern Economic Corridor and the popular tourist destination of Pattaya. This enhanced connectivity would boost trade, tourism and investment.