SLI executives feted at C-Suite Awards 2024

Executives of Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. were among the awardees of UK-based digital publication CEO Monthly’s annual C-Suite Awards.
Exequiel Robles was recognized as the Beal Real Estate CEO of the Year (Philippines) and Vicente Santos received the Best Real Estate Chairman of the Year (Philippines). David dela Cruz, meanwhile, was awarded the Best Real Estate CFO of the Year (Philippines). Robles was also named the Property Man of the Year by FIABCI — Philippines International Real Estate Federation Awards in 2019.
CEO Monthly hosts several awards program per year other than the C-Suite Awards including the Global Excellence Awards, the Chairperson Awards and Most Influential CEO Awards.
Sta. Lucia Land was also recognized as one of the high growth companies in Asia Pacific by Nikkei Asia & The Financial Times in 2022.
For more than 50 years, Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. has received several accolades and recognition for its real estate products and services. It has become one of the country’s biggest real estate developers, with over 300 projects nationwide covering more than 12,000 hectares of land.
Apart from its extensive portfolio of master planned residential developments, SLI also has premium properties with unique concepts such as lake communities, condotel towers, tourism-themed resorts, commercial areas and golf projects across the nation. SLI also has the most number of golf projects developed in the Philippines, with a total of 11.
SLI is set to deliver its real estate expertise to new locations outside the Metro Manila including Bauan Batangas with Catalina Lake Residences, Jaro Iloilo with SotoGrande Hotel Iloilo and Lipa Batangas with Summit Point Golf and Residential Estates.
Sta. Lucia’s recent win with CEO Monthly serves as testament to its ongoing efforts of implementing strategic approaches that would open opportunities for the company and its clients.