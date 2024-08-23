SLI executives feted at C-Suite Awards 2024

CEO Monthly hosts several awards program per year other than the C-Suite Awards including the Global Excellence Awards, the Chairperson Awards and Most Influential CEO Awards.

Sta. Lucia Land was also recognized as one of the high growth companies in Asia Pacific by Nikkei Asia & The Financial Times in 2022.

For more than 50 years, Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. has received several accolades and recognition for its real estate products and services. It has become one of the country’s biggest real estate developers, with over 300 projects nationwide covering more than 12,000 hectares of land.