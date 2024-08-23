Sheila Guo, Cassandra Ong’s attendance at Senate POGO probe expected

The presence of the two arrested companions of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is already expected in the next public inquiry on the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga.

In a statement on Friday, Senate spokesperson Arnel Jose Bañas said the chamber “is looking forward” to the participation of the former Bamban mayor’s sister, Sheila Guo and her companion, Cassandra Li Ong, in the upcoming proceedings.

“Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Roberto Ancan said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has assured the Senate that the duo will be made available for the hearings and will be responsible for bringing them to and from the Senate,” Bañas said, noting that the Senate is “prepared to receive” the two individuals.

Bañas said Ong was the authorized representative of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. and Corporate Secretary of Whirlwind Corporation— two POGO hubs in Porac, Pampanga that were raided due to illegal activities.

The hearing, scheduled on 27 August, will be conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, chaired by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III—as the primary committee, and the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, led by Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros and the Senate Committee on Public Services chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo will be the secondary and tertiary committees, respectively.

“The hearings will provide an opportunity for Guo and Ong to present their statement and contribute to the ongoing discussions and investigation,” Bañas said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives said they will work on taking custody and detain Ong at the lower chamber’s facility.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, the House dangerous drugs panel chairperson, lamented Ong has a standing contempt order in the lower chamber due to repeated failure to appear in the ongoing House inquiry on POGO-related crimes.

“So, the proper way to do it is to turn it over to the House for detention because we will need her presence in our continuing inquiry on illegal POGOs,” he said.