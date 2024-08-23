Say it with mooncakes

The coming Mooncake Festival next month marks the end of the autumn harvest, traditionally a time to give thanks to the gods.

The Manila Hotel helps you plan for your “Thank you” gifts with an array of gourmet mooncakes, available at Red Jade and Delicatessen until 30 September.

This year’s selection showcases a range of traditional flavors: Single Yolk Red Bean, Single Yolk Red Bean with Orange Peel, Single Yolk Pure White Lotus, Milk Golden Sand, Red Dates, Mung Bean, and Rose Paste.

Solo boxes are priced at P388 each, while the Box of Four, presented in a silk brocade box, is available for P2,288.

An early-bird offer provides a generous 30-percent discount on the Box of Four, reducing the price to P1,601.60.

Bulk orders also come with attractive discounts.

Enjoy a 10-percent discount on orders of five to 10 boxes, a 15-percent discount on orders of 11 to 15 boxes, and a 20-percent discount on orders of 16 boxes or more.