Roque lambasts House detention: ‘Unwarranted, abuse of power’

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque criticized the decision of the House of Representatives to cite him in contempt, saying it is a political harassment.

In a statement on Friday, Roque stressed that “there was no actual lying” on his part when the lawmakers cited him in contempt and detained him at the House facility for 24 hours.

During the 22 August hearing, Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo reiterated Roque had informed Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers—the designated overall chair of the quad committee—that he could not attend the 16 August hearing due to a scheduled appearance at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Salo then presented a certification from the Manila RTC Clerk of Court, Jennifer Dela Cruz-Buendia, confirming that Roque had no scheduled hearings on that date and that his court appearance was held on 15 August—contradicting Roque’s excuse in his letter, dated 13 August.

Salo cited Roque in contempt for “disrespecting the members of the quad committee due to his dishonesty.”

“He lied in order to evade attending the hearing of this committee where he was invited,” Salo said.

Roque, however, maintained his non-appearance last 16 August hearing as “an honest mistake”.

“Congress is closed on Fridays so I thought the hearing was scheduled on 15 August, Thursday, just like the two previous House hearings set on Thursday. Neither there was disrespect. I have appeared in 3 out of 4 invitations,” Roque explained.

He then alleged that the move of House representatives was just political harassment.

“The truth is, some members of the House of Representatives were hurt, as admitted by Chairman Rep. Dan Fernandez when I called the 19th Congress as the House of Tambaloslos,” he said.

“My 24-hour detention is unwarranted. Simply, it is an abuse of power,” he added.

“It is political harassment. Panggigipit dahil sa pulitika. Maliwanag na maliwanag.”

Roque was under investigation by the House committee after documents revealed that he owned a raided house in Tuba, Benguet, where two Chinese nationals linked to an illegal POGO operation in Bamban, Tarlac were arrested last month.

Also, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco earlier said that Roque lobbied for a raided POGO in Porac, Pampanga, sometime in July 2023.

Roque has repeatedly denied the ownership of the house and any links to POGO operations.

"As a former member of the House of Representatives, I maintain my full and highest respect to this august institution," he insisted.