RLC Residences target net zero carbon, resilient condo

RLC Residences recently forged a groundbreaking agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), committing one million square meters (GFA) of net zero carbon and resilient condominiums by 2031.

The pledge was spearheaded by RLC Residences senior vice president and business unit general manager Chad Sotelo during IFC’s 2nd Climate Forum at Ayala Museum. Sotelo was joined by Angelo Tan, country lead for IFC World Bank Group’s Climate Business in the Philippines, Malaysia and the Pacific.

The partnership will focus on identifying, evaluating, and implementing green building measures to help achieve net zero carbon using Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification from IFC Additionally, they will assess and verify the resilience rating of RLC Residences projects to be built moving forward through IFC’s Building Resilience Index (BRI) tool.