Redefining ultra-luxury living in Phl

Banyan Tree Manila Bay, the Philippines’ first ultra-luxury development, partners with New York-based global luxury real estate brokerage firm Nest Seekers International in redefining ultra-luxury living in the country.

With over 50 offices worldwide, Nest Seekers has conducted more than $100 billion in transactions for over 200 developments in key metropolitan and luxury locations such as London, Paris, Milan, Beverly Hills, Miami, Monaco, Dubai, and now Manila with Banyan Tree Manila Bay. Under the guidance of Andy Regalado, this collaboration positions Banyan Tree Manila Bay on a global stage, leveraging Nest Seekers’ expertise and extensive international network to attract discerning buyers and investors.

As the first Banyan Tree property in the Philippines, Banyan Tree Manila Bay introduces an unparalleled level of opulence that far exceeds current offerings in the local market. This world-class development sets a new standard with its exceptional design, lavish amenities, and an overall experience that epitomizes global luxury. In the words of chief marketing officer and regional director for Asia Andy Regalado, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is not just a new addition to the local real estate landscape; it represents a new benchmark in luxury living.