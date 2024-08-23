Redefining ultra-luxury living in Phl

Banyan Tree Manila Bay, the Philippines’ first ultra-luxury development, partners with New York-based global luxury real estate brokerage firm Nest Seekers International in redefining ultra-luxury living in the country.
With over 50 offices worldwide, Nest Seekers has conducted more than $100 billion in transactions for over 200 developments in key metropolitan and luxury locations such as London, Paris, Milan, Beverly Hills, Miami, Monaco, Dubai, and now Manila with Banyan Tree Manila Bay. Under the guidance of Andy Regalado, this collaboration positions Banyan Tree Manila Bay on a global stage, leveraging Nest Seekers’ expertise and extensive international network to attract discerning buyers and investors.
As the first Banyan Tree property in the Philippines, Banyan Tree Manila Bay introduces an unparalleled level of opulence that far exceeds current offerings in the local market. This world-class development sets a new standard with its exceptional design, lavish amenities, and an overall experience that epitomizes global luxury. In the words of chief marketing officer and regional director for Asia Andy Regalado, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is not just a new addition to the local real estate landscape; it represents a new benchmark in luxury living.
True to Banyan Tree’s global reputation, the Manila Bay property will embrace the brand’s core values of wellness and sustainability. Banyan Tree Manila Bay is on track to achieve platinum certification from Earth Check, a prestigious recognition awarded based on rigorous sustainability benchmarks developed by Australia’s Cooperative Research Center for Sustainable Tourism. This certification reflects Banyan Tree’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of its operations, ensuring that the property not only excels in luxury but also leads in environmental responsibility.
As the first ultra-luxury Banyan Tree property in the Philippines, Banyan Tree Manila Bay stands as a testament to the evolving luxury market in the Philippines, poised to redefine the standards of high-end living. With its unparalleled blend of elegance, commitment to wellness, and a robust global partnership, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is set to make an indelible mark on the local and international real estate landscape.