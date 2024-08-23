Pinay tech wizard behind NG911 hotline

The Philippines has made history by launching the Next Generation 911 (NG911) system, positioning itself as the first Southeast Asian country to implement this advanced technology.

The initiative is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Emergency 911 National Office Revitalized 911 Project, and it marks a significant leap in the country’s emergency response capabilities.

The NG911 system was introduced by Filipino-American tech entrepreneur Ishka Villacisneros, who is based in California. Villacisneros is the chief financial officer of NGA 911 USA and president of NGA 911 Philippines.

Her efforts, which began in 2019, have culminated in this landmark achievement for the Philippines, enhancing public safety and aligning the country’s emergency services with global standards.

The launch follows the success of NGA 911 in securing the largest NG911 contract in the United States with the State of California. The U.S. is currently rolling out NG911 nationwide, which will enable the public to text 911, send photos and videos, and provide real-time text, improving the location accuracy of callers and revolutionizing emergency response.

In the Philippines, the first live NG911 call demonstrated the system’s remarkable efficiency, reducing response times from an average of 1.5 hours to just four minutes. This achievement underscores the system’s capability to enhance public safety significantly by integrating advanced communication features, including real-time text, images and video.

Villacisneros expressed pride in this milestone, stating, “This is a significant leap forward for the Philippines. Our people, including Filipinos abroad and tourists, can now call 911 and expect swift, reliable help. This is the culmination of years of dedication and collaboration, inspired by my personal experience where my grandma was saved several times by 911 in the United States. I am honored to see it come to fruition.”