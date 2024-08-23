Pilita Corrales at 85

In 2022, Asia's Queen of Song, the legendary Pilita Corrales, was publicized as having turned 85 on 22 August.
But this year, she is being bruited to have turned 85, and that what actually marked its 85th year two years ago was arguably the country's most popular and enduring love song "Dahil Sa Iyo" by Mike Velarde, which for some years became well-identified with Corrales. It was part of her Vicor Records album Philippine love songs.
And then it became attached to Imelda Marcos who cooed the song in all the presidential campaigns of her husband Ferdinand Marcos. The song made Marcos president of the Philippines and she First Lady for two decades--until People’s Revolution and the widow Cory Aquino came along.
Of Corrales’ 85 years, a total of about 70 was spent on being a singer-entertainer, including being a comic actor in the movies. She evolved and matured to be one of the country’s lovely and vibrant entertainers. Some years here and there, she figured in some bittersweet love affairs, including one with actor Eddie Gutierrez that generated a love son who grew up to be actor Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, father of today’s very engaging actor Janine Gutierrez.
Corrales is also the mother of singer-actor Jackielou Blanco, daughter of a shipping magnate in the 1960s.
But Corrales’ spell as a singer was never overshadowed by her love affairs no matter how tumultuous some of them had been.
Born in Cebu of Spanish parentage, the young Corrales left her finishing school studies in Madrid to join show business after the sudden death of her well-off father.
Initial success came as a recording artist and television presenter in Australia. Her recording of “Come Closer to Me” topped the charts and led to several albums and other shows. She was so popular that a street was named after her in the city of Victoria.
Back home in the Philippines, she went from being radio star of La Taberna to the biggest draw in stage shows at the Clover Theater and the Manila Grand Opera House and the star of Manila’s posh nightclubs. She was also a favorite in the concert scene, which included performances with The Beatles, Matt Monroe, Sammy Davis, Jr. and other foreign acts. She also performed in Las Vegas and joined Bob Hope on tour.
Corrales recording of “A Million Thanks to You,” composed by Alice Doria Gamilla, a Filipina, became one of the few original Filipino songs to top the hit charts. This led to Corrales’ own weekly TV show Your Evening with Pilita, one of the highest-raters and most-awarded in local television history.
A pivotal moment in her career came with her recording of the album Philippine Love Songs. The collection of old Filipino originals like “Dahil Sa Iyo,” “Irog Ako ay Mahalin,” “Hinahanap Kita” and others is now considered the turning point of the local music industry. Corrales’ new versions with its modern pop touch brought the old songs to the attention of young music lovers. This is believed to have provided the jumpstart to the golden age of Philippine pop music during the 70s.
Philippine Love Songs included a song titled “Kapantay ay Langit” composed by then new songwriter George Canseco. This became Corrales other signature song and the apt vehicle for her famous backbend. It was also Canseco who wrote “My Daughter,” which brought Corrales the Best Singer Award at the Tokyo Music Festival in ‘70s..
Now semi-retired from performing, Corrales observes her 85th birthday with her family, treasuring the quiet moments when she can look back at the beautiful memories of her incredible career.
Zsa Zsa grateful for good health
Hospitalized for a few days, actor-singer Zsa Zsa Padilla gave an update on her recovery after her kidney operation. She clarified that she doesn’t have a rare kidney disease and that she was only born “structurally different.”
The singer-actor spoke about her health via her Instagram page on Wednesday, 21 August, showing a photo of herself after her catheter was removed.
“Thank you to everyone who sent messages and prayed for my quick recovery,” she began. “My doctor asked if I was taking collagen ‘coz I healed pretty well. I take a lot of supplements.”
“Everyone seems amazed how I was walking the day after the surgery. My stomach is filled with battle scars (so is my back), but, hey, happy to be around and wish to be around for many more years,” she stated.
Padilla further shared that the procedure she underwent was robotic left ureteric reimplantation and insertion of left DJ Sten.
“I don’t have a rare kidney disease—read it somewhere, so it’s not true. I was just born structurally different,” she stated.
Padilla earlier disclosed that her left ureter was the size of a sausage, when it should be a thin tubular structure with a three- to four-mm diameter. The ureter is the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder.
Padilla added that she will fly again to Singapore – where she had her surgery – in September for a follow-up procedure. “Then I can go back to moving normally — playing badminton and performing on stage.”
Padilla is the mother of singer-actor Karylle Tatlonghari-Yonzon, simply known as Karylle, whose father, dentist Modesto Tatlonghari, passed on recently.
The sad news was shared by Karylle on Instagram on Sunday, 11 August, along with photos taken from the wake and at the Santuario De San Jose Parish in Greenhills, Mandaluyong.
The co-host of ABS-CBN’s daily It’s Showtime, affectionately referred to her dad as “a great guy, always brightening up people’s days.”
Padilla is also the mother of two daughters with Filipino master comedian Dolphy: adopted daughter Nicole and singer Zia. Padilla and Dolphy were partners for 23 years until his demise in 2012.
Padilla, 60, has been keeping a quiet and happy relationship with prominent architect, Conrad Onglao, for 14 years now.