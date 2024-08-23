Pilita Corrales at 85

﻿In 2022, Asia's Queen of Song, the legendary Pilita Corrales, was publicized as having turned 85 on 22 August.



But this year, she is being bruited to have turned 85, and that what actually marked its 85th year two years ago was arguably the country's most popular and enduring love song "Dahil Sa Iyo" by Mike Velarde, which for some years became well-identified with Corrales. It was part of her Vicor Records album Philippine love songs.

And then it became attached to Imelda Marcos who cooed the song in all the presidential campaigns of her husband Ferdinand Marcos. The song made Marcos president of the Philippines and she First Lady for two decades--until People’s Revolution and the widow Cory Aquino came along.

Of Corrales’ 85 years, a total of about 70 was spent on being a singer-entertainer, including being a comic actor in the movies. She evolved and matured to be one of the country’s lovely and vibrant entertainers. Some years here and there, she figured in some bittersweet love affairs, including one with actor Eddie Gutierrez that generated a love son who grew up to be actor Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, father of today’s very engaging actor Janine Gutierrez.

Corrales is also the mother of singer-actor Jackielou Blanco, daughter of a shipping magnate in the 1960s.

But Corrales’ spell as a singer was never overshadowed by her love affairs no matter how tumultuous some of them had been.

Born in Cebu of Spanish parentage, the young Corrales left her finishing school studies in Madrid to join show business after the sudden death of her well-off father.

Initial success came as a recording artist and television presenter in Australia. Her recording of “Come Closer to Me” topped the charts and led to several albums and other shows. She was so popular that a street was named after her in the city of Victoria.

Back home in the Philippines, she went from being radio star of La Taberna to the biggest draw in stage shows at the Clover Theater and the Manila Grand Opera House and the star of Manila’s posh nightclubs. She was also a favorite in the concert scene, which included performances with The Beatles, Matt Monroe, Sammy Davis, Jr. and other foreign acts. She also performed in Las Vegas and joined Bob Hope on tour.