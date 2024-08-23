VIDEOS

PBBM URGES LGU CHIEFS TO PROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH

WATCH: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urges local chief executives nationwide to lead information dissemination campaign in promoting public health protection and disease prevention. "Local chief executives must work harder to utilize environmentally-sound methods and waste minimization measures to protect public health and of course, our environment," Marcos told LGU chiefs, citing the need to mitigate spread of leptospirosis, mpox, and any other illnesses affecting the country. "I look forward that you will continue to be accountable, reliable, and efficient in bringing our people closer to the opportunities that they all deserve," he added. | via Lade Kabagani