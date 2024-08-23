PBBM leads Local Gov't Summit 2024

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the Local Government Summit 2024 at PICC Forum, Pasay City on August 23, 2024. In his speech, the president emphasized the importance of empowering local government units (LGUs) to enhance their service to the public, particularly through digitalization and smart solutions. He urged local leaders to adopt innovative technologies to streamline processes and address challenges such as waste management and public health issues. Marcos highlighted ongoing national efforts, like the promotion of the eLGU system, to support LGUs in becoming more efficient. He also discussed recent executive orders aimed at improving local governance and the devolution of functions. Finally, he called on local officials to collaborate closely with the national government to achieve the shared goal of building a prosperous "Bagong Pilipinas."PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING











