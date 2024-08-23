Omega scores third straight win, Team Liquid still flawless in MPL Season 14

Omega is back to its winning ways following a third consecutive victory, this time over Blacklist International on Week 2 Day 1 of MPL PH Season 14, this Friday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Spearheaded by team captain Ch4knu, the gang of Andoryuuu, Ryota, Jowm, and Uk1r was initially regarded by many as the weakest team of the season, but they continued to prove doubters wrong following another win via sweep.

"This is not our best form yet. We are improving daily. We like to gamble with our plays so our [playstyle] fits with the current meta," Ch4knu said after the match.

Omega now holds the top spot in the ongoing MPL season, holding a flawless 3-0 record, including a win over M5 world champion Falcons AP Bren last week. They are set to battle MPL newcomer Aurora on Sunday at 7:30 PM.

Team Liquid PH, meanwhile, trampled TNC Pro Team earlier in the day to improve its standing to 2-0.